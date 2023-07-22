PANAH awards ceremony

Islamabad:PANAH distributed trophies and shields to parliamentarians and stakeholders as appreciation for their role to increase taxes on unhealthy sugary drinks in finance bill 2023-24, says a press release.

Maj. Gen. (r) Masud ur Rehman Kiani, president PANAH was the chief guest of the occasion. A large number of people from civil society, Ulema, youth, religious leaders and media participated in the event.

Gen. Masud ur Rehman Kiani said that PANAH is working from last 40 years to save its countrymen from heart and related diseases. Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema said that public health is the key priority of the government. PANAH has raised its voice in every forum to reduce the disease burden.