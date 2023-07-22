70pc of child patients visiting hospitals are with diarrhoea, typhoid or hepatitis A

Rawalpindi:Diarrhoea, typhoid and hepatitis A are hitting child population in this region of the country badly as nearly 70 per cent of all child patients being presented at both the private and public sector healthcare facilities are with any of the three diseases despite the fact that these are preventable diseases and can be avoided by following simple precautionary measures.

After the setting in of monsoon, the incidence of diarrhoea among children and infants is recording a sharp increase as almost every second child patient being presented to the allied hospitals in town namely Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital is with diarrhoea, said Dean of Paediatrics at Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Rai Muhammad Asghar while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added the sources of the three diseases are contaminated food and water and to avoid these, children and infants must be given boiled water. Drinking water must be rolling boiled for at least five minutes before cooling down as five minutes boiling kills almost all organisms causing diarrhoea and typhoid. Children must not be allowed to consume food items from vendors and restaurants particularly during the monsoon. Terming the situation alarming, he said nearly 15 per cent of all children and infants reaching allied hospitals are with typhoid while some five per of all child patients are with hepatitis A. He said it is time to educate parents to take preventive measures religiously to safeguard their children from the seasonal infections.

The transmission of diarrhoea is through fecal-oral route. To avoid diarrhoea and like infections, hand washing with soap before eating and after going to the toilet. Professor Rai said the number of child patients with complaints of acute diarrhoea mainly because of rotavirus or E-coli is continuously on the rise. Rotavirus and E-coli diarrhoea are self-limiting and can be managed through ORS only in three to five days normally. Antibiotics are not needed for management of diarrhoea caused by rotavirus or E-coli, he said.

He said severe dehydration due to diarrhoea may be life-threatening and to avoid complications, the patient with severe dehydration must be given ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

Dr. Rai said ORS should be given through a cup and spoon that helps stop vomiting. One spoon of ORS after every minute should be given to a child patient in case of severe diarrhoea. Feeding of a child or infant having diarrhoea should not be stopped. If the patient is over six months of age, the child should be given banana, yogurt and rice in the form of ‘Khichri’ and Zink syrup should be given to a child patient of diarrhoea for 14 days.

He believes that in most of the cases of diarrhoea among children, there would be vomiting but no anti-emetic drugs should be given to stop vomiting as it may cause serious harms. Anti-diarrhoea drugs and antibiotics are also contra indicated in majority of cases of diarrhoea, in over 70 per cent of the cases, though they may be used by physicians for treatment in cases of bloody diarrhoea.

Vaccination under EPI and breast feeding for at least two years safeguard a child from seasonal infections. Parents should avoid feeding children with bottles (feeders) as it is a major risk factor for diarrhoea. Parents must avoid feeders and soothers, said Professor Rai.

Talking of typhoid, he said the main symptom of it is a continuous high-grade fever that does not subside usually and in this situation, advice from a qualified doctor is a must so that medicine can be started in time. In majority of cases, the fever subsides three days after starting antibiotic but complete course must be followed, he said.

He added that in case of hepatitis A, the child patient lost appetite and complains of pain in abdomen with fever and vomiting. Three days after onset of fever, the colour of eyes and urine of a patient gets yellowish though the patient achieves cure in five to seven days without using any medicine, he said.