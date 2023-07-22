 
Saturday July 22, 2023
Prime accused of kidnapping trader held

CIA Cantt police arrested the prime accused involved in the kidnapping of a businessman Azhar Hassan. The accused identified as Iqbal alias Shahzad was the step-brother of the businessman. The accused used to threaten to kill the entire family of Azhar if he did not pay extortion money.