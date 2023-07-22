Three held for taking bribe

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three employees of Punjab Forensic Science Agency. A case was registered against two drivers of PSFA, Sajjad and Ghulam Rasool, on the complaint of the DD Admin in the anti-corruption police station. Deputy Director Admin caught a Naib Qasid for taking bribe of Rs1m and handed him over to the ACE. Naib Qasid Nasir Mehmood took a bribe of Rs1m for changing the forensic report.
On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted major operation in Johar...
A 45-year-old man was found dead near BRB canal Bhaseen Bridge, Batapur, on Friday. The victim's identity was yet to...
CIA Cantt police arrested the prime accused involved in the kidnapping of a businessman Azhar Hassan. The accused...
ACE arrested a man who embezzled lakhs of rupees from the government office by forgery. The accused stole lakhs of...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste and Management Company has started implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Plan and...
LAHORE:The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore has approved Rs3.811 billion budget for...