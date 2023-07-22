Three held for taking bribe

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three employees of Punjab Forensic Science Agency. A case was registered against two drivers of PSFA, Sajjad and Ghulam Rasool, on the complaint of the DD Admin in the anti-corruption police station. Deputy Director Admin caught a Naib Qasid for taking bribe of Rs1m and handed him over to the ACE. Naib Qasid Nasir Mehmood took a bribe of Rs1m for changing the forensic report.