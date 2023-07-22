Rs3.811 billion UVAS annual budget approved

LAHORE:The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore has approved Rs3.811 billion budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 72nd Syndicate meeting, the UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus was on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 123 research projects is Rs1.153 billion, he added. Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that Rs953.500 million had been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs873.500 million will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs80 million allocated for one new project ‘Provision of Academic Block and Rehabilitation at UVAS, Ravi Campus, Pattoki’ for next financial year 2023-24. Among the ongoing projects, the vice-chancellor said that Rs248 million have been allocated for ‘Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki’, Rs500 million for ‘Strengthening of KBCMA, CVAS’ and Rs125.500 million allocated for ‘Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang’.