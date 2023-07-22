Biker hit to death

A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in the Allama Iqbal Town area while his brother was seriously injured. The victim was identified as Ahmed Imran and the injured as Ali Imran. The two brothers were on their way on a bike when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Iqbal Town area. The motorcycle collided with the tractor trolley coming from behind, as a result of which Ahmed died on the spot and Ali was seriously injured.
Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was killed in a collision between two bikes near Bagrian Chowk, Green Town, on Friday. The victim was identified as Shahid Butt, son of Sakhi Muhammad. The body was shifted to the morgue.
On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted major operation in Johar...
A 45-year-old man was found dead near BRB canal Bhaseen Bridge, Batapur, on Friday. The victim's identity was yet to...
CIA Cantt police arrested the prime accused involved in the kidnapping of a businessman Azhar Hassan. The accused...
ACE arrested a man who embezzled lakhs of rupees from the government office by forgery. The accused stole lakhs of...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three employees of Punjab Forensic Science Agency. A case was...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste and Management Company has started implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Plan and...