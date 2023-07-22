Biker hit to death

A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in the Allama Iqbal Town area while his brother was seriously injured. The victim was identified as Ahmed Imran and the injured as Ali Imran. The two brothers were on their way on a bike when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Iqbal Town area. The motorcycle collided with the tractor trolley coming from behind, as a result of which Ahmed died on the spot and Ali was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was killed in a collision between two bikes near Bagrian Chowk, Green Town, on Friday. The victim was identified as Shahid Butt, son of Sakhi Muhammad. The body was shifted to the morgue.