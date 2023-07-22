SMBR stresses revitalising rural revenue centres

Senior Member of the Board of Revenue Nabeel Javaid chaired a meeting at the Commissioner Office.

During the meeting, the SMBR reviewed the initiatives of the Board of Revenue in the Bahawalpur Division. He directed that all matters related to revenue should be further progressed in an efficient manner, and the development schemes of the Board of Revenue should be completed with high standards within the specified timeframe. He emphasised the need to revitalise rural revenue centres and ensure effective branding for agricultural products. The SMBR stressed the urgency to digitise positions that have not been digitalised yet.