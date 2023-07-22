National security top priority, says Aleem

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said that constructive and positive politics is the most important need of the hour and no one should cross the line and behave with decency.

While talking to a delegation in the party secretariat, Abdul Aleem Khan said that keeping in view present circumstances it is our collective responsibility to bring out the country from this crisis. He added that we need to move forward with the continuity of democratic traditions in the same way while national security is our top priority and the protection of institutions is the equal owned by every Pakistani.

He said that today's youth needs to be given hope with faith and confidence, depending on which they can contribute to the national development. He said that managing the country's economy instead of more debts is the most important requirement, so for a better future, we have to give a chance to an elected government with public trust.