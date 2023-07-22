Security around mosques, imambargahs high alert

Lahore police have put the entire City on high alert, ensuring security measures around mosques and imambargahs. Stringent security checks have been implemented at entry and exit points, examining individuals and vehicles. The police officers conducted snap-checking to round up the criminals, miscreants and illicit arms carriers. Dolphin Squads, PRUs, and Elite Teams continued to patrol important locations, including mosques, imambargahs, and the areas for religious gatherings to maintain security and peace.