DSP, SHO among six cops booked for taking bribe

AThe Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has registered a case against six persons, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer (SHO), Shahdara, on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen here.The case was registered under Section PCA 5(2)47 and 161 on a statement of a citizen Advocate Rai Asif Mahmood against DSP Maqsood Ahmad Gujjar, SHO Shahdara Shahzaib Khan, T/SI Adnan Raza Gujjar, Head Constable Amjad, and two other policemen -- Irfan and Shahzad.The fist information report (FIR) stated that the accused demanded Rs150,000 in bribe from the applicant. The ACE is yet to make any arrest in this case.
