Cabinet meeting

Mohsin Naqvi has scheduled a meeting of the provincial cabinet for today (Saturday). The meeting will take place at the Chief Minister's Office and will focus on crucial matters concerning the province. It is set to be attended by provincial ministers, advisers, the chief secretary, IG police, and others.
On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted major operation in Johar...
A 45-year-old man was found dead near BRB canal Bhaseen Bridge, Batapur, on Friday. The victim's identity was yet to...
CIA Cantt police arrested the prime accused involved in the kidnapping of a businessman Azhar Hassan. The accused...
ACE arrested a man who embezzled lakhs of rupees from the government office by forgery. The accused stole lakhs of...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three employees of Punjab Forensic Science Agency. A case was...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste and Management Company has started implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Plan and...