 
close
Saturday July 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Cabinet meeting

By Our Correspondent
July 22, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi has scheduled a meeting of the provincial cabinet for today (Saturday). The meeting will take place at the Chief Minister's Office and will focus on crucial matters concerning the province. It is set to be attended by provincial ministers, advisers, the chief secretary, IG police, and others.