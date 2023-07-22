Bibi Pak Daman shrine opens to people

Under the guidance of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman has been opened to the general public, following the CM's inspection of the ongoing renovation and expansion work. During his visit, he interacted with the workers, secretary C&W, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, and their teams, offering heartfelt congratulations for their dedicated efforts in the construction work. Mohsin Naqvi praised the quality of the renovation, highlighting that the upper part of the shrine was scheduled for completion by the 12th of Muharram.

Furthermore, he emphasised the significance of widening the road leading to the shrine, as it will significantly enhance public accessibility. Thanks to the blessings of Allah and the concerted efforts of the authorities involved, the shrine has now been made accessible to the devoted public, he said and offered prayers for the well-being of the nation. During the briefing, the CM was informed about the extensive scope of the work carried out, which includes marble flooring, intricate marble work on the walls, ceiling, and dome, along with the upgraded passage and premises of the cemetery.