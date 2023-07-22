 
Saturday July 22, 2023
CM expresses good wishes for Jalib's daughter

By Our Correspondent
July 22, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi has shared on his Twitter account that the daughter of the renowned poet Habib Jalib met with an injury last night. He expressed his prayers and good wishes for her speedy recovery. The Punjab government has pledged to provide the best medical treatment for Habib Jalib's daughter, and she is currently receiving top-notch medical care in the VIP room of Jinnah Hospital under the supervision of expert doctors.