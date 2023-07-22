Women burn down houses of two accused over India naked women video

NEW DELHI: Furious women set fire to the houses of two Indian men accused of parading two women naked in a state where months of ethnic clashes have left at least 120 dead, images showed on Friday.

A clip went viral on Wednesday showing two women reported to be from the Kuki tribal group walking naked along a street while being jeered at and harassed by a mob reportedly from the Meitei community.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur between the mainly Christian Kuki and the predominantly Hindu Meitei in May over job quotas and land rights, and intermittent clashes have continued since.

The emergence of footage of the women´s humiliation -- which happened in May -- triggered outrage across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it had “shamed India”. Police arrested four suspects on Thursday, and the same day a group of women activists threw stacks of hay into the house of one of the men in Imphal and set it on fire.

As the fire raged, the women -- from the Meitei community, like the accused -- broke down the walls and roof of the house with sticks. On Friday, another mob of women destroyed the house of a second accused, reducing it to ash and bars, photographs showed.