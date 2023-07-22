Zelensky sacks ambassador to UK after criticism

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday dismissed the country´s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, after he criticised the president´s response to a row over British military aid.
Prystaiko had criticised Zelensky´s sarcastic response to suggestions from British defence minister Ben Wallace that Ukraine should show more gratitude for arms supplies from its allies.
Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Prystaiko, published on the presidential website. It did not provide a reason. The row began when Wallace told journalists at a Nato summit in Vilnius this month that Britain was not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine and suggested Kyiv could express more “gratitude”.
The UK is a major donor of weapons to Ukraine and also trains its troops. Zelensky responded at a press conference at the summit, saying he did not know how else to make clear Ukraine´s gratitude, adding: “We could wake up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister personally.”
