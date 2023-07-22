Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of White House race

MIAMI: A US judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump´s trial for mishandling top secret documents to begin in May of next year, at the height of what is expected to be a bitter and divisive presidential election campaign.

US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon set the start of the jury trial of the former president -- the first ever to face criminal charges -- for May 20, 2024. Prosecutors had asked for the trial to begin in December of this year, while Trump´s defense attorneys had requested that it be held after the November 2024 election.

Cannon said she was setting the start of the trial for May to give both sides time to process more than 1.1 million pages of discovery evidence and confront the challenge of handling the classified documents at the heart of the case.

“No one disagrees that Defendants need adequate time to review and evaluate it on their own accord,” said Cannon, a Trump appointee who was randomly assigned to the high-stakes case.

The trial will be held at a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, a city about 210-km north of Miami in a part of Florida handily won by Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential contests.

The 77-year-old Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, and the trial will begin near the end of the primary campaign to select the party´s candidate.

The Republican National Convention, where the nominee will be selected, is to take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee but most of the significant primary contests will have already taken place by May 20.

The trial will not stop the onetime reality television star from campaigning, but a criminal defendant is generally required to be present during the proceedings, which are expected to last weeks, if not months. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to some three dozen criminal counts for allegedly refusing to return sensitive government records he took when he left the White House in 2021.