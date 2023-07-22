Thai reformist party to back rival after PM vote defeat

BANGKOK: The reformist party that won Thailand´s recent election said on Friday it would back a rival candidate to become prime minister after its own leader was blocked by the military and pro-royalist establishment.

The Move Forward Party (MFP), which rode to victory on a wave of support from young and urban voters frustrated by a decade of army-backed rule, said its priority was not to take the PM job but to restore civilian government.

After MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat was knocked back in a leadership vote last week, the party said it would now support the nominee from its coalition partner Pheu Thai, which came second in May´s election.

“The most important thing is not that Pita will become PM, but the fact that Thailand would be able to become a democratic country,” MFP secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon said.

“MFP will allow the second party, Pheu Thai, to become the main party of the eight coalition parties,” Chaitawat said. Pheu Thai, seen as a vehicle for the Shinawatra political clan -- whose members include two former prime ministers ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014 -- will name its candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, the eve of parliament´s next vote.