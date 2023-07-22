Russia to use ‘all means’ to protect Belarus from attack, Putin tells Poland

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that Moscow will use any means at its disposal to protect ally Belarus against possible attacks.”As far as Belarus is concerned, it is part of the Union State, unleashing aggression against Belarus will mean aggression against the Russian Federation,” he said at a meeting of the Kremlin´s Security Council.

“We will respond to this with all the means at our disposal.” Putin delivered a series of aggressive remarks during a meeting of his security council, where he claimed without evidence that Poland was seeking to invade Belarus, a Russian ally, and that their elites were “dreaming of Belarusian lands”.

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group have begun holding training sessions for Belarusian troops at the Bretsky training centre in western Belarus, about 10-km from a border crossing with Poland.

Poles near the border say they have heard gunshots and helicopters, media reported this week. Wagner fighters began arriving in Belarus in large numbers last week after their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, struck a deal with the Kremlin to end a short-lived mutiny in which he sent his heavily armed fighters on a “march of justice” toward Moscow.

On Friday, Poland’s security committee said it would move troops toward the east in response to the Wagner group’s new presence in neighbouring Belarus. The independent Belarusian Hajun project estimated that about 2,500 Wagner mercenaries had arrived in the country, many from bases in Ukraine.

“Training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner group is undoubtedly a provocation,” Zbigniew Hoffmanna security official, told the Polish state news agency PAP, according to a news reports.

“The committee analysed possible threats, such as the dislocation of Wagner group units. Therefore, the minister of national defence, chairman of the committee, Mariusz B aszczak, decided to move our military formations from the west to the east of Poland.”

Poland earlier this month said it would send up to 1,000 troops to defend the eastern borders of the country.

In Moscow, Putin launched an angry invective in response, claiming without evidence that Poland was seeking to annex territories in Belarus.

“Unleashing aggression against Belarus would mean aggression against the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin. “And we will respond to it using all means at our disposal.”

He similarly said without evidence that Poland would seek to annex territories in Ukraine. “The western territories of present-day Poland are a gift from Stalin to the Poles, have our friends in Warsaw forgotten about this?” Putin said. “We will remind you.”

Russia has used similar threats of pre-emptive strikes to justify military action in the past, including its invasion of Ukraine. But there are no signs of a direct clash between Poland and Belarus or Poland and Russia at present.

The arrival of the Wagner mercenaries in Belarus appears to be a temporary measure as the Kremlin tries to manage the fallout from last month’s brief mutiny.