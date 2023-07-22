Kohli, Jadeja fall as India reach 373-6 against West Indies

PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago: Virat Kohli completed a 29th Test century on Friday in Trinidad but his pursuit of a monumental score in his 500th international game was ended by a run out as India reached 373 for six at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test against the West Indies.

Poised on 88 overnight and well entrenched in a century-run stand with Ajay Jadeja, the former captain eased to the cherished three figures with a square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel within a few minutes of the start of play at Queen´s Park Oval in Trinidad.

His determined demeanour suggested many more to come but he was undone by a moment´s hesitation going for a sharp single and was run out for 121 by Alzarri Joseph´s direct hit at the non-striker´s end from square-leg.

Kohli faced 206 balls and stroked 11 fours in his innings, dominating a 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jadeja.

There was more success for the West Indies in the half-hour to lunch as Jadeja was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach for 61 (152 balls, 5 fours), television umpire Michael Gough overturning the original "not out" ruling by on-field official Marais Erasmus.

India added 85 runs for the loss of two wickets in the morning. The not out pair of Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin were well placed to extend the total well beyond the 400-run mark in the afternoon before their bowlers, spearheaded by first-Test destroyer Ashwin, seek to re-confirm their dominance over the West Indies.

An opening stand of 139 between skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start after being put into bat at the Queen's Park Oval.

But they lost four wickets in the second session to nearly squander the strong start before Kohli and Jadeja combined in a 106-run partnership to steady the innings.

Kohli, playing in his 500th international game, was batting on 87 in with Jadeja on 36 at the other end.

Both Rohit and Jaiswal had smashed hundreds in the opening test in Roseau, where India triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up in the two-test series, and they picked up right where they left off.

India scored at a rate of nearly five an over in the first session with both openers bringing up their half-centuries before Jason Holder broke the stand when he had Jaiswal caught in the gully for 57.

West Indies won the toss

India 1st Innings

Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57

Sharma (c) b Warrican 80

Gill c Da Silva b Roach 10

Kohli run out (Joseph) 121

Rahane b Gabriel 8

Jadeja c Da Silva b Roach 61

Kishan not out 20

Ashwin not out 6

Extras: (lb 4, nb 8, w 1) 13

Total: 109.2 Ov (RR: 3.43) 376/6

Fall of wickets: 1-139, 2-153, 3-155, 4-182, 5-341, 6-360

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-2-86-2, Alzarri Joseph 19-0-92-0, Shannon Gabriel 17-0-64-1, Jomel Warrican 31-6-70-1, Jason Holder 17.2-3-47-1, Alick Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1-1-0

West Indies Team: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough