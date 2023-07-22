Hamza keeps Pakistan hopes alive

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan overwhelmed Malaysian Joachim Chuah in four games to make into the semi-finals of the World Junior Squash Championship underway in Melbourne (Australia).

In Friday’s quarter-finals, Hamza defeated Malaysian opponent 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10 to make it to the pre-final. Hamza is trying to become the only Pakistan player to win the world juniors in 27 years’ time. Jansher was the last Pakistan player to have won the world juniors title in 1986. Since then only Aamir Atlas came close as he made it to the final in 2008.

During the last championship, Hamza made it to the semi-finals losing it against Dutch player. Hamza will now meet Melvil Scianimanico of France in the semi-final. The Frenchman toppled Hollis Robertson 11-9, 6-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-8 to make it the semis-finals.