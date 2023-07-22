Pakistan A in Emerging Asia Cup final

LAHORE: Pakistan A secured a convincing 60-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the semi-final and reached the final of the Emerging Asia Cup.

Pakistan A posted a total of 322 runs after choosing to bat first in Colombo. Omair Bin Yousuf top-scored with 88 runs in 79 balls, supported by captain Mohammad Haris, who contributed a quickfire 52 runs off 43 balls. Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir also played valuable innings, scoring 42 and 26 runs, respectively. Mohammad Wasim Jr provided late fireworks with a cameo of 24 runs in just 17 balls.

Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs. Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando were the standout performers for Sri Lanka A, both scoring 97 runs each.