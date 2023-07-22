Pakistan A in Emerging Asia Cup final

LAHORE: Pakistan A secured a convincing 60-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the semi-final and reached the final of the Emerging Asia Cup.
Pakistan A posted a total of 322 runs after choosing to bat first in Colombo. Omair Bin Yousuf top-scored with 88 runs in 79 balls, supported by captain Mohammad Haris, who contributed a quickfire 52 runs off 43 balls. Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir also played valuable innings, scoring 42 and 26 runs, respectively. Mohammad Wasim Jr provided late fireworks with a cameo of 24 runs in just 17 balls.
Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs. Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando were the standout performers for Sri Lanka A, both scoring 97 runs each.
PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago: Virat Kohli completed a 29th Test century on Friday in Trinidad but his pursuit...
HOYLAKE: American Brian Harman is on course for the biggest win of his career after surging to the top of the British...
KARACHI: Former hockey Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has been appointed as a consultant for the Pakistan hockey team.The...
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan overwhelmed Malaysian Joachim Chuah in four games to make into the semi-finals of the World...
LAHORE: The visa issues continue to hurt the career of Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem as his...
MANCHESTER: Jonny Bairstow´s quickfire 99 not out rounded off a staggering England run-spree against Australia on...