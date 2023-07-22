Asim, Noor, Ashab in Life Time Johns Creek Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, and Ashab Irfan reached the quarterfinals of the Life Time Johns Creek Open in the United States on Friday.
Top seed Asim defeated unseeded Carlos Vargas from Mexico 11-9, 11-3, 6-11, 11-2 in 65 minutes and sixth seed Noor got walkover against unseeded Leo Vargas from Mexico in the second round. Fifth seed Ashab thrashed unseeded Farhan Hashmi 11-6, 11-2, 9-11, 11-7 in 35 minutes.
However, Abdul Malik lost to eighth seed Liam Marrison from Canada 9-11, 14-12, 11-8, 3-11, 5-11 in 55 minutes and Ahsan Ayaz was beaten by second seed Ibrahim Elkabbani from Egypt.
