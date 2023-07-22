Niamatullah fails at Asian Karate Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s karateka Niamatullah failed to impress in the 19th Asian Karate Championship in Lipis, Pahang, Malaysia, on Friday.

Niamatullah finished sixth in his pool in the individual kata and failed to progress beyond the first round. He was then beaten by Turkmenistan’s fighter Bayry Bayryyev in the 67 kilogramme weight category kumite competition 4-0.

Mohammad Awais will face India’s Arunprabhakaran Sadasivam in the +84 kilogramme weight category first round on Saturday (today). Pakistan have fielded two fighters in the continental event in which 32 nations are competing. Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir is accompanying the squad.