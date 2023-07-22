Inzamam lauds Pak team’s performance

KARACHI: Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq applauded the Pakistan Test team's performance against Sri Lanka in Galle, saying that Pakistan is performing well in Test series, and there is a lot of hope from the team in the ICC Men's World Cup.

He added that previously there were spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, but now world-class spinners are not produced due to T20 cricket. "It will be beneficial if spinners are invited to work in academies," he said while talking to the media in Karachi. He also lauded his nephew's Imam-ul-haq's recent performance against Sri Lanka. "There was a lot of talk about Imam's selection, but now he has shown his talent."