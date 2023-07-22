SHC grants bail to man accused of making ‘hurtful remarks’

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail to a man accused of hurting religious sentiments.

Ahmed Saeed Rizvi was arrested by the Gulberg police on a complaint that he had said something in a video on social media that had hurt sentiments of others.

A counsel for the applicant submitted that his client was falsely accused as no transcript of the alleged video was available with the police. He submitted that the complainants were activists of a party who wanted to extort money from Rizvi and on his refusal, they had a case registered against him.

He said the applicant was a practising Muslim and he had committed no offence, due to which he should be released on bail.

A deputy prosecutor general submitted that the alleged video had been sent to forensic experts and still no report had been received from them. The investigation officer, on a court query, also admitted that he had not seen the video himself.

A single bench of the SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar after hearing the arguments observed that compliance had not been made with the Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which stipulated that no court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under the Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code unless upon complaint made by an order of or under authority from the federal government or the provincial government concerned or some other officer empowered by either of the two governments.

The SHC observed that the applicant was behind the bar since the registration of the case and it was yet to be determined whether he had committed the alleged offence or not and whether the case could be tried without permission required under the Section 196 of the CrPC.

Observing that the case of the applicant required further probe, the high court granted him bail against a surety of Rs50,000.

Missing persons

The SHC directed provincial and federal law officers to file comments on petitions against illegal detention of citizens allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Petitioners Mehboob Ali and Mohammad Ali submitted that police and law enforcement agencies picked up Waheed Ali and Mohammad Amir from the Malir and Gulberg areas respectively and their whereabouts were still unknown.

They said police also did not produce Waheed to any court of law despite the fact he was in their custody since July 8. They said Amir was taken into custody on July 17 and since then, there had been no information about him. A division bench headed by Justice Agha Faisal issued notices to advocate general, prosecutor general and others and called their comments.