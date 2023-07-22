Illegal arms seized as three held in CTD raid

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police continued its crackdown against criminal elements across Karachi on Friday. A CTD spokesperson said the department conducted raids in various areas as part of an ongoing operation to apprehend criminals.
The search operation targeted the areas surrounding the Landhi, Memon Goth and Quaidabad police stations. During the operation, 76 suspects were checked through the Talash app. Additionally, 10 suspects were handed over to the respective police stations for further verification.
The CTD team arrested three criminals with illegal weapons during the search operation, according to the department's spokesperson, who said the crackdown would continue daily throughout the month in various sensitive localities.
