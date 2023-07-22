Rangers chief meets scholars to ensure peace in Muharram

Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Azhar Waqas on Friday met scholars of all schools of thought in connection with Muharram at the headquarters of the paramilitary force in Karachi.

The Rangers spokesperson said the DG apprised the scholars about the security measures during Muharram, reiterating the commitment of the paramilitary force that foolproof security arrangements would be made by them and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain peace and harmony.

The meeting agreed that in the light of the orders given by the provincial government, full compliance with the prevailing laws and code of conduct would be ensured as much as possible, and disciplinary action would be taken against those who violate it. The delegation of scholars also appreciated the security measures taken by the LEAs, and assured their full cooperation.

The Rangers has requested the public to immediately report any miscreants, suspicious persons and untoward incidents to their soldiers on duty, their helpline (1101) or their WhatsApp number (0347-900-1111).