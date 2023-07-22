Naeem rejects renewal of KE’s licence

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has condemned the renewal of the licence for the K-Electric (KE) for six months, stating that the licence was renewed despite the shady past of the company as well as the worst kind of load-shedding, overbilling and mismanagement.

Addressing local government representatives of Karachi on Friday, he said the recent development meant to impose a ‘shady’ company on Karachi and its residents for another period of time, but it would not be tolerated.

The JI leader asked the federal government and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to shun the policy of patronising the KE. Rehman also demanded that the federal government withdraw the recent decision to include radio fee in the electricity bills as well as the TV licence fee.

He added that the federal and provincial governments as well as Nepra had been supporting the KE since ages and they kept mum over the worst load-shedding, overbilling and other misdeeds on part of the company.

Rehman said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been ruling Sindh for over one-and-a-half decades and the party was also currently a part of the federal government, due to which it needed to explain what it had done to save the people of Karachi from load-shedding and overbilling.

The JI leader demanded that the government bring in other companies for power distribution in the city in order to end the hegemony of only one company.

He claimed that the KE was liable to pay Rs177 billion to the Sui Southern Gas Company and Rs50 billion to the people of Karachi under the head of clawback, and it was a defaulter of Rs662 billion to the National Transmission and Dispatch Company.