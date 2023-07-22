Nawab of Junagarh laid to rest

Nawab of Junagarh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji was laid to rest on Friday at the Junagarh graveyard on Hub River Road.

Earlier, Religious scholar Haji Hanif Tayyab led his funeral prayers on Fatima Jinnah House Road. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar and Mehfooz Yar Khan, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Director General Major General Azhar Waqas and other prominent personalities attended the funeral prayers.

A contingent of the Sindh police also presented guard of honour on the occasion. Khanji was a cancer patient who breathed his last at a private hospital on Thursday. He is survived by his mother, wife and two children.