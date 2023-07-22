‘Five million people carry hepatitis B virus in Pakistan’

“It is our duty to raise awareness among the public about the importance of seeking treatment before a disease becomes a threat,” said Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo, the additional director of the CDC Hepatitis Control Programme, Sindh.

Dr Dharejo was speaking as the chief guest at an awareness seminar that was organised by Dr Ziauddin Hospital to observe World Hepatitis Day. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the global impact of hepatitis infections, and the importance of early detection and prevention measures, provide knowledge about the disease, its transmission and available treatment options, and shedding light on the pressing issue of viral hepatitis.

“The Sindh government is actively engaged in providing free vaccines and treatments for hepatitis, and we’re making relentless efforts to protect our nation and save lives. Rest assured, we’re putting forth our best endeavours to safeguard our country from the impact of this disease,” said Dr Dharejo.

Prof Dr Abbas Zafar, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Ziauddin University, said that better treatment is possible only with early diagnosis. For this, he pointed out, it is important to consult a doctor for any unusual changes in yourself, urging everyone to get tested for the disease.

“We’re fortunate to not only have an effective hepatitis B vaccine but also access to possible treatments. Lack of awareness is the reason behind the rapid spread of hepatitis in Pakistan. Through education, research and awareness we can protect ourselves and our families by combating any infectious disease,” said Dr Zafar.

“We’re also proud to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Sindh government. Let us support each other in such efforts to fight hepatitis and ensure a healthy future. The Ziauddin University and Dr Ziauddin Hospital are actively promoting public awareness about hepatitis.”

Highlighting the reasons for the spread of hepatitis, Prof Zaigham Abbas, head of ZU’s Department Hepatology and Gastroenterology, said that hepatitis B and C are mainly blood-borne diseases, spread by infected blood and body fluids.

Prof Abbas said that transfusion of infected blood, using syringes or surgical equipment previously used by a hepatitis-positive patient, lack of sterilisation facilities, and quackery are the main sources of the spread.

“In Pakistan an average person receives 10 injections a year, of which 90 per cent are avoidable and remain non-essential. Let us unite in safeguarding our future generations, preventing mother-to-child transmission, and promoting responsible sexual practices to combat hepatitis B,” he said.

“The hepatitis D virus may cause superinfection in hepatitis B patients, resulting in an aggressive form of hepatitis. A lack of awareness about the complications has resulted in the disease being labelled a ‘silent killer’ and ‘black jaundice’.”

Discussing the establishment of the World Health Organisation, ZU Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology Dr Khurram Baqai highlighted that an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths can be averted in low- and middle-income countries by 2030 through the implementation of vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines and education campaigns.

Globally, said Dr Baqai, Pakistan bears the heaviest burden of hepatitis C, with a nationwide prevalence exceeding five per cent (10 million cases), primarily concentrated in Punjab, followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“Furthermore, in Pakistan approximately five million individuals carry the hepatitis B virus, with a carrier rate of 2.5 per cent. Notably, certain districts in upper Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan exhibit significantly higher prevalence rates than the national average.”

According to Dr Fatima Jehangir, chair of ZU’s Department of Family Medicine, “prevention strategies for hepatitis A and E involve regular handwashing with soap and water, consumption of clean and properly cooked food, and the availability of vaccinations for hepatitis A, particularly for travellers to endemic areas”.

Additionally, said Dr Fatima, vaccines for hepatitis E are now also accessible. “For hepatitis B, vaccination is crucial for infants, healthcare workers, high-risk individuals, diabetics, and those with chronic liver or kidney disease. To reduce transmission risks of hepatitis B and C, safe sexual practices, and the use of sterile needles and equipment are essential.”