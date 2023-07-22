Customs officials remanded for three more days in smuggling case

A court has extended the physical remand of two officials of the Customs who were detained for their alleged involvement in a mega smuggling scandal by three more days.

Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas, both superintendents in the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Customs, were apprehended and booked by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle for allegedly receiving kickbacks to facilitate the transport of smuggled goods from the border areas of Balochistan to Karachi.

Three collectors of the Customs — Saqif Saeed, Usman Bajwa and Amir Thaeem — have also been nominated in the case.

FIA officials produced the detained suspects before the judicial magistrate-I (South) after the expiry of their physical remand, and requested for an extension in their remand to complete the investigation.

They revealed that during the interrogation of the suspects, it was found that the Customs officials would buy gold biscuits with the illicit money to distribute them among their colleagues, while the statements of several jewellery shop owners had been recorded in this regard.

The investigating officer argued that the custody of the suspects was required for the completion of the investigation. On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the FIA’s plea, requesting that the magistrate send them to jail on judicial remand.

Granting the IO’s plea for extending the remand, the magistrate handed over the suspects to the FIA for three more days, directing the officer to produce them on the next date of hearing with a progress report.

According to the FIA, the two officials had been arrested during a raid in the domestic lounge of the Jinnah International Airport on July 13 while they were travelling to Islamabad on a two-day personal visit.

The agency stated that during a search of the official vehicle of the suspects parked in the airport’s parking lot, Rs5.43 million, $2,406 and 6,100 UAE dirhams were found.

The officials failed to give any plausible reply, and voluntarily admitted that the amount was “speed money”, which was collected by them from the Customs checkpoint in Mochko, District Keamari, to distribute it among various Customs officials through some collectors, additional collectors, deputy collectors, superintendents and other officials, reads the FIR.

The FIA said that the suspects had also disclosed the names of other Customs officers who were the beneficiaries of the bribes that were received from smugglers.