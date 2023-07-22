PPP never discriminates on political grounds while serving people, Sharjeel tells PA

The Sindh Assembly was informed on Friday that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party believed in serving the masses of the province with the fullest commitment without taking into account the political affiliation of the people.

Speaking in the house, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said the provincial government had started construction of 2.1 million houses in order to provide due relief to the victims of the devastating floods of last year.

Memon informed the concerned legislators that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari later in the day would grant land ownership rights to some 5,000 flood victims in Larkana for whom the government had constructed the houses.

He said that each of the flood victims in addition to getting land ownership would also receive

Rs 300,000 as financial assistance. The Sindh Information Minister informed the house that earlier the representatives of the army, World Bank, and the provincial government had been involved in the survey conducted to assess the damages of the flood victims.

He said the PPP Chairman had asked the provincial government to make sure that the homeless flood victims should get ownership of the land as efforts should be made to make women the beneficiary of this relief drive wherever possible.

He told the legislators that so far not a single complaint had been received pertained to the process started to build houses for the homeless flood victims. Memon recalled that the past rulers in the country had promised to build houses for the people but it was the PPP’s regime in the province, which had been implementing this plan.

He criticised the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan while saying that the PTI chief for achieving his political motives had compromised national security.

MPA of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Mufti Qasim Fakhri, demanded that the Opposition political parties in the province should get representation on the committee overseeing the construction of houses for the flood victims.

He suggested that the representatives of the government and the Opposition should both be involved in this process. The Sindh Information Minister responded that the committee in question had nothing to do with politics as the panel overseeing reconstruction of the damaged houses already comprised a representative each of the federal and provincial government.

Meanwhile, Memon also offered to the absentee MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to virtually take part in the proceedings of the house via online means.

The PTI’s legislators have not been attending the session of the Sindh Assembly since May 9 violent incidents in the country. Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari remarked that location of the missing MPAs of the PTI could be ascertained if they chose to participate in the session virtually.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers of Grand Grand Democratic Alliance, Nand Kumar Goklani, through his call-attention notice drew the attention of the house to the plight of industries in the province. The GDA’s lawmaker said the revival of the economy was linked to the process of industrialisation. He lamented that the industries of Sindh were being relocated to the other provinces.

Responding to the call-attention notice, the Sindh Information Minister said that special economic zones and new industrial estates were being built in the province to further the process of industrialisation. He conceded that more investment was required for setting up new industries in the province.

Meanwhile, two legislators of the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan, Sadaqat Hussain, and Ali Khursheedi, withdrew their call-attention notices in protest as the Sindh Local Government Minister was not available in the house to respond to their issues. The call-attention notices in question pertained to the plight of basic municipal and civic services in the constituencies of the two concerned lawmakers on the Opposition benches in the house. Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, however, insisted that the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Department was present in the house to give a response to the MQM’s legislators.