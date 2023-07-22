 
July 22, 2023
Time to get serious

July 22, 2023

Elections are on the horizon and it’s time for the parties to come out with their manifestos, especially on how they plan to tackle the ailing economy and terrorism. Serious matters need to be addressed in order to assist the voters in crystallizing their opinions.

Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore