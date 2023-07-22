Untapped potential

Technology is getting more and more advanced with each passing day. The speed of innovations has escalated and the world is witnessing a novel array of issues. While the rest of the world is trying its best to meet the tech industry’s needs and get more equipped with each innovation, Pakistan is still at the most basic level of adoption when it comes to many technologies. In our institutions, rote learning still prevails. I, as a bachelor’s student, faced this problem when we were offered a computer skills course. Our instructor focused on teaching us theoretical definitions of the basics of computers with not even a single practical class.

Pakistan has a considerable pool of people looking for opportunities to groom their skills and make new advancements in the field of technology. We have been ranked as the world’s fourth fastest growing freelance market, without any significant government assistance. Imagine what we could achieve if the government threw its weight behind advancing technological development, training and education in Pakistan.

Muhammad Arqam

Islamabad