According to government data, 395,166 Pakistanis, including many skilled professionals, left the country in the year ended June 2023 to seek employment abroad. This is, seemingly, a remarkable achievement since the remittances of overseas Pakistanis are a key pillar of our economy, contributing significantly to our foreign reserves. However, this huge outflow of human capital is alarming. Exodus of a large number of Pakistanis for jobs was also witnessed in the year 2022 (January-December) when 19,976 highly-qualified persons, including 6,093 engineers, 2,464 doctors and 1,004 teachers opted for overseas jobs. The main immediate reasons for the large-scale outflow of professionals are said to be economic downturn, high inflation and lack of industrial activity, besides more chronic, long term issues such as unemployment and the availability of better opportunities abroad.

The government should not remain insensitive to this situation and consider adopting measures to curb the present trend of brain drain, which is hampering our long-term goal of achieving socio-economic development.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad