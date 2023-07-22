Settling for less

Complaints by the MQM leadership to the PM about not being consulted on important national issues seem rather odd. With the remnants of the party’s old guard demonstrating a tendency to be overjoyed with receiving a few crumbs and then gladly falling back in line, just why would the dynastic politicians and other powerful sectors take MQM seriously?

It is good that the party is, in my opinion, trying to shed its ethno-centric identity and forge unity between its different factions. Still, in order to win back their lost popularity, the party needs to concentrate more on the real issues of the people of Karachi. This includes delivery of essential services to the people, a credible count of Karachi’s population and a proper delimitation process in order to secure the city’s legitimate share of provincial revenue and parliamentary seats, instead of just settling for a few attractive government positions.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi