Power issues

This refers to the letter ‘Demand side’ (July 21, 2023) by Omar Afzal. The government must control line losses and electricity theft, the main factors behind loadshedding, by enhancing their focus on areas where these problems are rampant.

In addition to the renewable energy methods suggested by the writer, the most viable, sustainable and cheap source of power is Thar coal. Furthermore, hydroelectric power plants or dams should be installed in the areas most affected by floods during the rainy season.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad