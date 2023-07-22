Overreaction

After Azam Khan’s statement regarding the cipher controversy, government ministers and spokespersons are all pledging to take the former PM to task. One cannot deny that the former PM’s behaviour in and out of office has been highly irresponsible and has cost the country. However, it is important for the government not to overreact every time there are any allegations of Imran Khan’s wrongdoings and behave as though his conviction is imminent, even if the accusations are credible. The government is not judge or jury. Justice must take its course and, if found guilty, the accused must be punished as per the relevant laws. However, it does not behove government spokespersons to spend all their energies highlighting the crimes that the former PM and his acolytes have allegedly committed. The government faces the mammoth task of rebuilding the economy and leading the nation towards free and fair elections. The breathing room afforded by the IMF agreement should not be squandered and the focus of the ruling coalition should be the revival of the economy and controlling inflation.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi