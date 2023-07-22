Hollywood on strike

Union politics has made welcome inroads in the glitzy, glamorous life of Hollywood after the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced its strike earlier this month. That the US is not the land of economic opportunities and prosperity may come as a shock to some of its one per-centers but this fact has not been lost on those that make up the 99 per cent there. The protesting actors have joined the members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) (some 11,000 of them) who have been on strike since May 2. This has turned out to be the first ‘double strike’ in Hollywood since the 1960s. The demands of the actors and writers are justified; they are against the millions being doled out to CEOs and several high-profile celebrities at a time when corporations cry about losing money, urging other workers to not ask for increments, etc.

What started as a strike by not-so-glamorous actors and workers has been joined by several A-listers including Fran Drescher, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Susan Sarandon etc. The rise of media and entertainment houses becoming more and more corporatized has led to less focus on creativity and art and more attention to the bottom line – profit. For those sitting at the top, the art has no value unless it brings billions of dollars to the corporation. In this race, even those actors and workers whose work is essential for the success of a project are often sidelined.

That corporations and businesses are not willing to share profits with workers whose tireless work leads to a project making huge money is true everywhere – including Pakistan. A few years ago, several Pakistani actors took to their social media pages to talk about the absence of a royalty system in the country’s entertainment industry. Big names who have helped create timeless classics often rely on government support later in life as their health betrays them and they can no longer work. For such actors, regular income in terms of royalties (when their shows are re-run) can be a great relief, but it is unfortunate that no government has thought about improving the financial conditions of our entertainers whose work is of great importance in a society that keeps facing one challenge after another. A much-needed change is needed in the work culture in the entertainment world, especially with OTT platforms gaining ground. While A-list actors in Hollywood can easily fall back on their large incomes, writers, camerapersons, makeup artists, costume designers and everyone else that brings entertainment to people’s screens need solidarity and support – and not just in Hollywood.