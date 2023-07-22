Complicated elections

Election 2023 – if it is held on time – promises to be a rollercoaster of a ride. And this time it isn’t even about the PTI and its leader. In question is on what basis the election will be conducted: Census 2017 or Census 2023? MQM-P leaders have demanded that the upcoming general elections be held according to the new census data and the consequent delimitation exercise. This comes days after the party, which is an ally of the PDM government, had strongly reacted to the decision of the PDM government to hold elections on the basis of the 2017 census, saying that the population of Karachi is now around 30 million, but was about 14.9 million in the 2017 census. MQM-P leaders also have strong reservations on how voters in Karachi have been shifted to constituencies away from their residences. The MQM is not the only party that has issues with the 2017 census being used. To be fair, according to the 2023 census Balochistan’s population has increased which should lead to an increase in the number of seats for the province in parliament as Punjab would lose seats because of its slow population growth.

There is little doubt that the MQM and others are justified in their demands for elections to be held as per the new census, but it may just be too late for that now. It will take at least several months for the ECP to conduct constituency delimitations as per the new census – and that too can only happen once the new census is notified, which it has not been. All this will just lead to a delay in the general elections. So, the choice left is going back to the 2017 census, and holding elections on time – or else waiting it out till the 2023 census formalities are finalized and thus delaying the elections. It is important to remember that the government does not come out looking pretty in all this. When the matter of holding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections had come up, it was this same government that had said that the elections could not be held on a different census than the general elections – at the time, it had used the 2023 census as justification. But if the census was not an issue, what was the point in holding up the Punjab and KP assemblies elections?

The census exercise has never been a cake-walk in Pakistan, and one or the other party has always raised objections – many of them not without reason. Given that the government may either be dissolved on August 8 or complete its tenure in the second week of August, elections will be held in October or November. This does not give the ECP ample time to notify new seats according to a new census. The 2017 census solution may be the only choice, unsavoury though it may be. Meanwhile, electoral reforms – an issue on which both the government parties and the opposition should have worked on together many months back – are back on the radar of the government. The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has finalized proposed amendments to the Election Act of 2017. While the bill is in the vetting stage as of now, some of the broader changes reportedly to be introduced include a provision that constituencies should be based on an equal number of registered voters; permission for polling agents to carry camera phones; CCTV cameras at each polling station; and criminal action against presiding and returning officers for negligence. With just a few weeks left before a caretaker setup comes in place, one wonders why such a delay in electoral reforms was allowed, when the PDM government had more than a year to finalize these details. The country was facing political and economic turmoil for sure but that cannot possibly be used to explain away everything. It’s becoming clearer that the coming election process is set to shake the coalition equation as well. From the economy to the elections, is the PDM government going to leave behind a legacy of dithering over important questions more than anything else?