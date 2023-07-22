SECP appoints insurance advisor

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday announced appointment of Falak Sher Soomro as an advisor to the commission on insurance, in line with a focus on strengthening its insurance sector regulatory responsibilities.

According to details, Soomro is an associate of Institute of Actuaries, UK. He is a risk and insurance professional with over 15 years of experience in general and medical insurance across KSA, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Malta (EU).

He will be based in Karachi and assist the commission on its key reforms agenda related to the insurance sector. Soomro will bring his expertise in reserving, motor medical and group life pricing and underwriting, solvency capital modelling and financial reporting, reinsurance optimisation, investments strategies, and risk management, according to SECP. His experience includes advising insurance/takaful and reinsurers on regulatory and non-regulatory assignments. He has also conducted technical reviews for regulatory and financial reporting purposes.