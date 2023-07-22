Gold gains Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,800 per tola on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs222,900 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,542 to Rs191,100. Gold rates decreased by $12 to $1,966 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates decreased by Rs150 to Rs2,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also dropped by Rs128.6 to Rs2,357.68.