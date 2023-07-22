Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee lost more ground against the dollar on Friday amid heightened demand for US dollars from importers and companies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the currency slid by 0.58 percent or 1.66 rupees versus the dollar. The rupee ended at 286.81 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 285.14.

The local unit fell by 1.50 rupees against the greenback in the open market. The rupee was trading at 291, compared with 289.50 in the previous session.

“The demand for dollars for imports and other payments increased, which led to the rupee's continued depreciation versus the dollar,” said a currency dealer. Although the rupee was weakening, analysts said that the country's foreign exchange reserves had strengthened.

“What's encouraging is that the SBP has refrained from taking administrative measures to halt the PKR decline, as agreed with the International Monetary Fund, allowing the PKR to adjust to a market-determined rate,” said Chase Securities in a note.

“This move is beneficial for various industries, as they can now return to business as usual without the intervention of artificial measures,” it added.