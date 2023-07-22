LAHORE: Pakistan’s dry ports are not being used at capacity, and instead almost all the cargo is cleared at the sea ports.

Dry ports, also known as inland ports, are facilities designed to provide efficient handling, storage, and clearance of import and export cargo in regions that are far from traditional seaports.

These dry ports act as extensions of seaports, making it easier for businesses and industries located inland to access international trade routes. Businessmen of regions where dry ports are located conduct their import and export business through these dry ports that save money and reduce congestion at seaports.

Unfortunately, this is not so in Pakistan where over 95 percent of the cargo is cleared at its sea ports. The goods imported are meant for use hundreds of miles away where dry ports have been established. The dry ports are almost redundant. State is spending more on maintaining these dry ports than the revenue they earn from them.

The procedures of handling cargo are clear and are in vogue around the globe where dry ports are established. From the behaviour of our importers and exporters, it is clear that it is more expensive and time consuming to conduct trade through Pakistan’s dry ports.

Otherwise no fool would get the goods traded through sea ports only. It is up to the planners to find out the reasons for this. Around the world, dry ports receive import containers from seaports, where the containers are unloaded from ships. Similarly, for exports, containers are brought to the dry port for onward transportation to the seaport.

Dry ports have customs facilities where import and export documentation is processed and cargo is inspected to ensure compliance with import/export regulations.

Dry ports serve as hubs for transshipment, where containers are transferred from one mode of transportation (e.g., ship) to another (e.g., truck or train).

They may also consolidate cargo from multiple sources into larger shipments, optimising logistics and reducing costs.

Dry ports offer storage and warehousing services for goods awaiting transportation or clearance. This helps businesses manage inventory effectively. Dry ports are well-connected to major transportation networks, such as railways, highways, and sometimes even inland waterways. This connectivity ensures seamless movement of goods to and from the port.

Dry ports help reduce logistics costs in several ways like via transport efficiency. By being closer to industries and consumers, dry ports reduce the distance cargo needs to travel, lowering transportation costs. Utilising dry ports can save time, as cargo doesn't have to be transported directly to distant seaports, which may involve congestion and delays.

Businesses can optimise inventory management by using dry ports as distribution centres, reducing inventory holding costs. Dry ports facilitate cargo consolidation and transshipment, enabling economies of scale and efficient use of transportation. Investments can be made in specialised equipment and infrastructure, which may be more cost-effective than replicating these facilities at every manufacturing or trading location.

The responsibility for delivering goods to a dry port can vary depending on the terms of the shipment contract. In many cases, it is the responsibility of the exporter or importer to arrange transportation to the dry port.

This may involve hiring a shipping company or a logistics provider to handle the transportation of goods from the manufacturing site to the dry port.

Alternatively, some shipping companies offer door-to-dry-port services, where they handle the entire transportation process, including delivering goods from the origin to the dry port. These services are not available at Pakistan’s dry ports.

Containers are usually cleared at Pakistani dry ports after long delays. It is the responsibility of the importer to return containers to shipping companies that slap heavy penalties on delays in return of containers.

Our trade authorities ought to remove hurdles on clearances at dry ports and make it compulsory for shipping companies to deliver cargo at the dry ports from where they could promptly take back containers. Cargo clearance at these ports must not take too many days.