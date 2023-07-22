Stocks rise on banking and cement gains

Stocks ended higher on Friday, gaining one percent in the final session of the week, as investors bought shares in the banking and cement sectors, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 522.42 points or 1.15 percent to 45,920.73 points against 45,398.31 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 46,122.16 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,391.55 points.

Analyst Muhammad Shuja Qureshi at JS Research said investors continued to build positions in banking and cement stocks, where AKBL and BAFL closed at upper limit. HCAR, PSMC and Unity also closed at their respective upper locks. “Investors are advised to stay cautious as the market could face volatility due to futures rollover next week,” he said.

Qureshi added that robust economic data on the current account's $334 million surplus in Jun’23 played a catalyst role in the bullish close. The KSE-30 index also increased by 165.38 points or 1.02 percent to 16,395.77 points against 16,230.39 points.

Traded shares increased by 40 million shares to 504.550 million shares from 464.226 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs12.012 billion from Rs10.104 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.963 trillion from Rs6.892 trillion. Out of 339 companies active in the session, 197 closed in green, 121 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, “Stocks closed bullish led by blue chip scrips as investors weigh IHC withdrawing govt super tax levy and expectations over likely status quo in the SBP policy on July 31 amid falling inflation.”

He stated that surging forex reserves near $8.7 billion, higher global crude oil prices, and speculations in earnings season played a catalyst role in a bullish close. The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palm shares, which rose by Rs89.45 to Rs1,475.50 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs29 to 729 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs30 to Rs920 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pak., which decreased by Rs14.99 to Rs410.01 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, reported that the PSX concluded the week on a positive note, with all three benchmarks, namely KSE-100 (+1.89 percent WoW) and KSE-30, reaching new rally highs. The market was led by the KSE-30, and the others followed suit.

During the trading session, the focus was on banking and food stocks, both of which outperformed. With the new rally highs achieved, the market is positioned favourably to witness a smooth run towards 47k and beyond in the coming weeks.

It advised investors to enjoy the bullish period in the market and refrain from chasing prices. “Instead, they should let their portfolios do the heavy lifting as the market continues its positive trend.”

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 106.503 million shares which closed higher by 3 paisas to Rs1.46 per share. It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 44.280 million shares, which closed up by 8 paisas to Rs6.88 per share. Other significant turnover stocks included Cnergyico PK, TPL Properties, K-Electric Ltd., B.O. Punjab, Hascol Petrol, Habib Bank, Ghani Glo Hol and TPLP-JULB. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 104.019 million shares from 100.752 million shares.