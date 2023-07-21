Six Pak players in Life Time Johns Creek Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Six Pakistan squash players have moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Life Time Johns Creek Open in the United States on Thursday.



Farhan Hashmi defeated Colombia’s Juan Hernandez 13-11, 11-9, 11-5 in 33 minutes and Abdul Malik overpowered Vinicius Leao Rodrigues from Brazil 11-9, 12-14, 8-11, 11-3, 11-5 in 54 minutes in the first round. Ahsan Ayaz thrashed Egypt’s Mahmoud Abouelleil 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 in 19 minutes while Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, and Ashab Irfan got byes.

In the pre-quarters, top seed Asim is to face unseeded Carlos Vargas from Mexico, sixth seed Noor will face unseeded Leo Vargas from Mexico, Farhan is drawn against fifth seed Ashab Irfan, Abdul Malik will play against eighth seed Liam Marrison from Canada, and Ahsan is up against second seed Ibrahim Elkabbani from Egypt.