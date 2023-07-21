Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath: Imran lost cipher copy, Azam meeting minutes

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the copy of the cipher while his principal secretary lost the minutes of the meeting conducted on the cipher controversy.

Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, investigative journalist Umar Cheema said the FIA called Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood for inquiry into the cipher issue. Sohail Mahmood told the JIT that he was called with the cipher to a meeting at Bani Gala on March 28. Sohail Mahmood read out the cipher while Azam Khan started taking minutes.

Umar Cheema said that when the cipher was discussed in the cabinet, bureaucrats were asked to leave the meeting. Azam Khan himself took the meeting minutes as cabinet secretary himself was also not in the meeting.

Azam Khan wrote that Faisal Tirmizi briefed the cabinet, but the cabinet secretary told Azam Khan that he was wrong as he briefed the cabinet, and should correct it in the minutes.

Cheema said that Azam Khan contacted the foreign office after a few days, asking it to give him a copy of the meeting minutes as he had lost them.

The Foreign Office told him that it did not have the copy as he himself had taken the minutes.

Umar Cheema said that FIA also called Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi for investigation. Cheema said Asad admitted that the voice in the audiotape was his. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, did not say anything concrete.

Cheema said the FIA team had also interviewed Asad Majeed, the then Pakistani ambassador to the US.

Asad Majeed told the FIA that Donald Lu visited him for lunch March 7, 2022. Ukraine was attacked on the day Imran Khan visited Russia. Imran Khan also made a statement regarding the European Union. Against the backdrop of no-confidence motion in Pakistan, Donald Lu told Asad the US would talk to the new government.

JIT asked Asad Majeed if he found any conspiracy in Lu’s talk, Asad said he did not see any element of conspiracy, though the US official’s tone was harsh. Asad told the JIT that the cipher was sent to Pakistan the day he met Lu.