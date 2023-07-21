US reminds Taliban of international pledges against terrorism

WASHINGTON: The US State Dept spokesman Matthew Miller has said we will continue to remind the Taliban regime of Afghanistan of their international commitments about terrorism without expressing or lack of confidence in them.

The US State Dept spokesman was responding to questions on Thursday about strong action against the Taliban hinted recently by the COAS Gen Asim Munir and if the Taliban would uphold their counter-terrorism commitments.

The US State Dept spokesman Matthew Miller has said we will continue to remind the Taliban regime of Afghanistan of their international commitments about terrorism. He said however the US will maintain its counter-terrorism capabilities in that region and added we retain the right to defend the US interests irrespective of Taliban commitments.

To another question on elections in Pakistan, the State Dept spokesman said we support basic democratic principles including free media, freedom of expression and assembly. These are the foundations of any democratic elections that we support. The US supports the rule of law across the world and that includes Pakistan as well, he said.

Regarding the burning of the Holy Quran, Miller termed it as a heinous act which the US strongly condemns. He said the burning and sacrilege of any holy book is a despicable act. We fully understand the importance of the Holy Quran and other holy scriptures. The US fully backs the freedom to pursue religious activities, Miller said and added we however also support peaceful protests, and freedom of expression and accept the peoples’ right to freedom of expression.