Fawad tenders apology in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Thursday apologised to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a contempt case.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the Chaudhry and others for allegedly using intemperate language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and the ECP.

A contempt case was heard against former federal minister Fawad by a four-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Chaudhry, after being instructed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), appeared before the ECP with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. During the hearing, Fawad extended his apology to the ECP and pleaded to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him.

The former PTI leader said whatever he said he related the narrative of the party while being its spokesperson. “It was the party’s position which I described.

I respect the institutions including the ECP,” Chaudhry added.

The CEC asked Chaudhry if he would kill anyone on the orders of the party chief. Raja said his party said a lot against him, his family and the ECP in the public gatherings.

The former federal minister was asked to submit an apology in writing to the ECP. The commission will review it. Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 1.