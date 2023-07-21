Nawaz to be PM for fourth time: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister and PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has vowed that party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif will become country’s prime minister for fourth time after upcoming general elections.

Talking to the PMLN leader Nasir Butt in his office on Thursday, Sana said that besides Lahore, the party workers belonging to various other districts have urged to get Nawaz elected from their constituencies.

He said the PMLN was going to contest the polls to win them as people of the country view Nawaz as their redeemer as he had rescued the country whenever others threw it in a quagmire.

“It is Nawaz Sharif who overcame he loadshedding and restored the country lights. He linked the country with motorways, controlled inflation and brought all-round development.”

Nasir Butt, who is a close associate of Nawaz, told the Sana that he would like to contest the polls from Rawalpindi against a former minister who is known for being a turncoat. He said that people of Pakistan were anxiously waiting for Nawaz. The interior minister said that Nawaz would live up to the people’s expectations.